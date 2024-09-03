Man Shot Dead Late-Night Labor Day, Lehigh Coroner Says

Terrence Brunson, of Allentown, Brunson was pronounced dead on Monday, Sept. 2, at about 11:20 p.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner.

He was pronounced dead in the emergency department at St. Luke's Hospital, Sacred Heart Campus.

The shooting occurred on Monday, Sept. 2, at approximately 10:40 p.m. in the 500 Block of W. Liberty St. in Allentown, the coroner said.

An autopsy will be completed on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

In addition to the coroner's office, the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

