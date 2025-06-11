Man Pulled From Jordan Park Pond In Critical Condition After Drowning Incident: Allentown FD

Witnesses told 911 the man had jumped into the water and failed to resurface. Bystanders tried to rescue him but were unsuccessful, according to the release.

Firefighters arrived and entered the water immediately. The man was located underwater and removed. Paramedics from the City of Allentown began CPR and administered advanced life support.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Allentown Fire Department at 610-437-7765.

