Fair 81°

SHARE

Man Pulled From Jordan Park Pond In Critical Condition After Drowning Incident: Allentown FD

A man is in critical condition after being pulled from the water by firefighters at Jordan Park in Allentown on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 1:22 p.m., the Allentown Fire Department announced.

Jordan Park

Jordan Park

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Witnesses told 911 the man had jumped into the water and failed to resurface. Bystanders tried to rescue him but were unsuccessful, according to the release.

Firefighters arrived and entered the water immediately. The man was located underwater and removed. Paramedics from the City of Allentown began CPR and administered advanced life support.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Allentown Fire Department at 610-437-7765.

to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE