Man Killed, Three Hurt In Shooting Outside Allentown Lounge: Police

A 32-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting outside a nightclub in Allentown, authorities announced on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Allentown police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Police Department
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
Jillian Pikora
The shooting erupted around 4 a.m. at the BKK Lounge, located in the 1500 block of Union Boulevard, following a fight between two groups inside the club, Allentown police said. The dispute spilled into the parking lot, where security attempted to break up the altercation before gunfire rang out.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All four were rushed to a nearby hospital, but one victim—whose name is being withheld to allow the family time to grieve—died from his injuries on arrival, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio. The remaining three victims are expected to survive, police said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy on the deceased victim is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Allentown police detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 ext. 1. Anonymous tips can be sent via the Tip411 App on the Allentown Police Facebook page or through the department's website.

