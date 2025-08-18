Man Killed In Allentown Crash With Lanta Bus: Coroner

The man was operating a vehicle when the crash happened at West Tilghman Street and North Ott Street around 7:50 a.m., officials said. He was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 8:41 a.m. .

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensics Center to determine the cause of death.

The Allentown Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

The man has been identified, and his family has been notified. His name will be withheld until after the autopsy to respect their privacy, according to Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

