Man Jumps To Death From Bridge Into Lehigh River: Coroner

The 28-year-old was seen on the north side of the bridge at around 12:40 p.m. before he entered the water, officials said. He was recovered from the river near the 600 block of Waterfront Drive at approximately 4:15 p.m. by the Allentown Fire Department Underwater Recovery Team.

Coroner Daniel A. Buglio pronounced him dead at the scene at 4:45 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the official cause of death.

The man has been tentatively identified, but his name will not be released until after the autopsy is complete. Authorities are working to locate his next of kin.

Agencies assisting in the response included Allentown Fire Department Technical Rescue, Allentown EMS, Allentown Police Department, Whitehall Fire Department Dive Team, Lehigh County Special Operations, and the Lehigh County Drone Team

