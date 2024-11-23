Man Fatally Struck By Unknown Truck On PA Turnpike: PA State Police

Troopers from the Embreeville barracks responded to the crash in East Nantmeal Township, Chester County, between 2:45 a.m. and 4:03 a.m., according to the release.

Investigators say the man was hit in the westbound lane, but the truck involved did not stop. Troopers are calling this a suicide, but authorities are now asking drivers traveling on I-176 westbound, particularly near the Camiel Service Plaza during that time, to check their dash camera footage and inspect their vehicles for possible damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP-Embreeville at 610-486-6280.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 call, text, and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

