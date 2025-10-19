Man Barricades With Gun At Super 8, Found Dead: PA State Police

The 62-year-old Weissport man was spotted in the parking lot of the Super 8, located at 1033 Airport Road, at around 10:16 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem.

Troopers attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant for a parole violation out of Carbon County, but he fled into a hotel room and refused to come out, authorities said.

The Allentown Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded and attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender, but when officers entered the room, the man was discovered deceased, according to the release.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death. Police said the death does not appear suspicious and no other injuries were reported.

Airport Road was shut down between East Congress Street and Union Boulevard during the incident and reopened at approximately 1:25 p.m., authorities said.

The case remains under investigation by the Troop M Criminal Investigation Unit with assistance from the Allentown Police Department, Allentown ERT, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

