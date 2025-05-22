Man, 36, Killed By Excavator In Lehigh County Worksite Accident: PSP

The 36-year-old man from West Penn Township was operating the heavy machinery at a private property on the 3700 block of Spring Road in Weisenberg Township around 8:56 a.m. on Wednesday, May 21, according to PSP Fogelsville.

He had been using the excavator to lift and remove fallen trees when the machine rotated with a tree still in its grasp and struck him, troopers said.

He was rushed by EMS to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where he died from his injuries, authorities added.

The PSP Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit is handling the case. No foul play is suspected at this time.

