'Justice For Evan' Campaign Launched To Support Allentown Cop Accused Of Rape, Sexual Servitude

Samuel P. Royer, Chief Production Officer at Salute Home Loans and a friend of the Weaver family, announced the creation of a legal defense fundraiser on Thursday, May 15 through a website: JusticeForEvan.com.

Sergeant Evan Weaver, 45, of Weisenberg Township, is facing multiple felony charges alongside former vice officer Jason Michael Krasley, 47, of Upper Milford Township, in a case that dates back more than a decade. Prosecutors say the men raped and sexually exploited the same victim between 2011 and 2015, charges that include Rape, Sexual Assault, Involuntary Sexual Servitude, and Official Oppression, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

“Allentown lost a top cop, Lehigh County lost a protector,” Royer said in an emailed statement. “This is for allegations that are 14 years old, with no corroboration, no justification and no hard facts to back up their charges.”

Royer described Weaver as a “brother from another mother” and claimed to have been in the courtroom during early proceedings. He said the charges are the result of a broken system turning on a career officer with over 21 years of service.

“I would trust my family with this man and have,” Royer added. “He is a servant to the people and not what the Lehigh County District Attorney's office and the media is trying to make him out to be, a monster.”

Royer, who identifies himself as a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and public advocate for law enforcement and housing legislation like The HELPER Act, also publicly called on Governor Josh Shapiro and Attorney General Michelle Henry to investigate the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office for “conduct unbecoming.”

The campaign's website features a video, donation link, and Royer's personal plea to raise funds for Weaver’s legal defense. It encourages the public to "back one of the finest in blue."

Weaver is currently on administrative leave from the Allentown Police Department. Krasley, who was previously charged in a separate case involving felony theft, is no longer employed by the department. Both men are awaiting trial and remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

