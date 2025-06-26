Fair 82°

Juan Puertas, 76, Dies In Allentown; Family Sought

Officials are trying to locate the next of kin for a 76-year-old Allentown man who died earlier this week, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced on Thursday, June 26.

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown; Lehigh County Coroner's Office&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Lehigh County Coroner's Office Facebook
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Juan P. Puertas was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital—Cedar Crest on Tuesday, June 24 at 9:40 p.m., according to the release.

An autopsy was completed Thursday, but the cause and manner of death are pending further forensic and toxicology testing, officials said.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center is now asking for the public's help locating Puertas' family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the coroner’s office at 610-782-3426 or via email at danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.

