Juan P. Puertas was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital—Cedar Crest on Tuesday, June 24 at 9:40 p.m., according to the release.

An autopsy was completed Thursday, but the cause and manner of death are pending further forensic and toxicology testing, officials said.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center is now asking for the public's help locating Puertas' family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the coroner’s office at 610-782-3426 or via email at danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.

