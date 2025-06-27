Joshua T. Clark, 41, of Weisenberg Township, was operating an all-terrain vehicle when it rolled over several times as he was heading toward a disabled motorist on the 10000 block of Old Route 22 around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, Pennsylvania State Police from the Fogelsville barracks detailed.

Clark lost control of the ATV, which veered off the roadway and flipped multiple times, according to the investigation.

He was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

The coroner ruled his cause of death as blunt force head trauma and the manner as accidental.

Details about Clark's life were not immediately available. His family is invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.