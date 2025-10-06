Joseph D. Planutis was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 1:50 p.m., according to the coroner’s release.

Planutis was the operator of an electric bicycle that struck a utility pole on the 10 block of 4th Street in Kline Township at about 7:44 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, authorities said.

The coroner determined his cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, with the manner ruled accidental.

The Pennsylvania State Police–Frackville Barracks are assisting in the investigation.

