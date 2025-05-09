Jose Santiago, 42, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree murder and felony conspiracy to commit robbery during a hearing before Judge Anna-Kristie M. Marks on May 8. The open plea carries a possible sentence of 30 to 60 years in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. on June 16, 2025.

His wife, 36-year-old Latasha Santiago of Allentown, pleaded guilty on March 31 to felony conspiracy to commit robbery. Her open plea carries a potential maximum sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on June 3.

The charges stem from a shooting on Oct. 17, 2020, around 3:25 p.m. on the 100 block of East Hamilton Street.

Police were called to the bridge after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot and that the suspect had jumped off the side of the bridge into a gold vehicle.

Officers found 21-year-old Christian Lopez-Rodriguez with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He later died at a local hospital. His death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner.

A second victim told police he and Lopez-Rodriguez were walking east across the Hamilton Street bridge when Jose Santiago approached them, pulled a handgun, and told them to “run their pockets.”

The victim handed over a wallet containing \$181.50. During the robbery, Lopez-Rodriguez punched Santiago, who then opened fire, shooting him in the abdomen.

The surviving victim pulled out his own handgun and shot Santiago, who fled while firing back, police said.

A witness observed Jose Santiago fire the gun and jump from the bridge into a gold vehicle driven by Latasha Santiago, authorities said.

Minutes later, Jose Santiago arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was accompanied by Latasha and turned over a handgun.

Video surveillance from the bridge showed the robbery and shooting, and ballistics analysis by the Lehigh County Firearm and Tool Mark Laboratory confirmed Santiago’s handgun was used to kill Lopez-Rodriguez.

The case was investigated by Allentown Police Detective Harold Bonser and Lehigh County Homicide Task Force Detective Timothy Salgado. It is being prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Eric Dowdle and Senior Deputy District Attorney Gregory Englert.

