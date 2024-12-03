Jose Hilario Abreu, 29, admitted guilt to Involuntary Manslaughter of a Child Under 12 and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both second-degree felonies, as part of a plea agreement.

The deal includes a prison sentence of 18 to 30 months, with formal sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, before Judge Robert L. Steinberg, authorities said.

The charges stem from the death of 3-year-old Elijah Abreu Borgen, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest on March 28, 2024, around 11:53 a.m. at a home in Allentown. The child was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that Abreu had left a Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun loaded and unholstered atop a pillow on a couch where Elijah and his 2-year-old sibling were sitting. Elijah reportedly grabbed the firearm and accidentally discharged it, according to police.

A rapid gunshot residue test confirmed Elijah had residue on his hands, authorities said. The coroner ruled the death accidental following an investigation by Allentown Police, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, and other agencies.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Sara A. Moyer and Senior Deputy District Attorney Sarah Heimbach prosecuted the case.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe to help Elijah's mom cover her son's funeral costs.

