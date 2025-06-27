Jorge Gonzalez, 39, is accused of fatally striking Makdsi while driving a silver 2004 Mercedes-Benz at the intersection of North Jerome Street and Union Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, according to Allentown Police and Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan.

Makdsi, of Allentown, was found lying in the road with multiple blunt-force injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death was ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Gonzalez fled the scene, and the Mercedes was later found in the driveway of his North Lacrosse Street home with front windshield damage and a license plate that did not belong to the vehicle, police explained. Surveillance footage and other evidence tied Gonzalez to the crash.

He is now facing the following charges:

Felony Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury.

Felony Homicide by Vehicle.

Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter.

Summary Duty to Give Information and Render Aid.

Summary Reckless Driving.

Summary Careless Driving – Unintentional Death.

Summary Right of Way – Pedestrians in Crosswalks.

Summary Fraudulent Use/Removal of License Plate.

Gonzalez was arraigned on Friday and released on $100,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 18 before District Judge Michael D’Amore.

Chief Deputy District Attorney V. Paul Bernardino III will prosecute the case. Officer Kyle Dull led the investigation for Allentown Police.

Makdsi’s family previously described him as a “beloved grandfather” who was originally from Homs, Syria, and is survived by his children, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife.

Following his death, the Makdsi family accepted condolences at their home on North Kearney Street from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25. A memorial service was held Thursday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. George Orthodox Church, followed by burial at Laurel Cemetery in Whitehall. A mercy meal was held at the church afterward.

