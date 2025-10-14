Jerome F. Bauder was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 13, at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, according to the coroner.

An autopsy performed Tuesday determined the cause of death was complications of multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the crash. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Bauder was a pedestrian when he was hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of West Allen Street and North 15th Street in Allentown around 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, investigators said.

The Allentown Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are assisting the coroner with the ongoing investigation.

