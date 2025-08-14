Two brothers — Jefran Canales-Tapia, 39, and Jeffrey Canales-Tapia, 37, both of Allentown — are facing multiple drug charges after search warrants were executed at their homes earlier in the day, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.

Jefran Canales-Tapia, of 1153 E. Tremont St., will be charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, criminal conspiracy to possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and simple possession of cocaine.

Jeffrey Canales-Tapia, of 751 W. Emaus Ave., will be charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver (cocaine and marijuana), criminal conspiracy to possession with intent to deliver cocaine, two counts of simple possession (cocaine and marijuana), and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

During the raid, police recovered nine kilos of cocaine at the East Tremont Street home — valued at more than $500,000 — and seized a large amount of cash along with a half-pound of marijuana at the West Emaus Avenue home, investigators said.

The arrests came after a coordinated investigation by the Allentown Police Vice Unit and the Lehigh County Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Allentown Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and the Lehigh County Warrant Service Team. Funding for the operation was provided by the Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative.

