Both men are accused of systematically abusing the same victim between 2011 and 2015, including through involuntary sexual servitude, according to earlier charges. The victim was allegedly raped, assaulted, coerced, and exploited by the officers over several years while both were serving in uniform.

The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office said the decision to hand off prosecution stemmed from a “potential conflict of interest” within its ranks. “When those issues arise, in full transparency, we ask an outside agency to determine if a conflict exists,” a spokesperson said.

The initial charges filed in January included:

Felony Rape

Felony Involuntary Sexual Servitude

Felony Sexual Assault (Weaver only)

Felony Kidnapping (Krasley only)

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault

Misdemeanor Official Oppression

Misdemeanor Prostitution and Related Offenses

In addition to the sex crimes, Krasley was charged separately in November for allegedly stealing $5,500 in drug money during his time as a vice officer. That case remains with the Lehigh County DA and is scheduled for a status conference on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 2C.

Weaver, who remains on administrative leave, is being defended publicly by friends and former colleagues who claim the charges are unfounded. A website, JusticeForEvan.com, was created by a U.S. Marine Corps veteran to raise money for his legal defense, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The Lehigh County DA emphasized that none of the charges have been dropped or dismissed—they will now be prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General.

