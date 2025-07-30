The victim has been identified as James S. Akins of Effort, according to Northampton County Coroner Zachary R. Lysek.

Akins collapsed while completing ground-level electrical work outside a private residence on Millrace Road, authorities said. Officials clarified that he was not on the roof at the time of the incident.

The coroner ruled the manner of death as natural causes.

Akins was a journeyman electrician with IBEW Local 375 in Allentown and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, according to his social media. He listed no schools or places to show and shared that he was married to Donna Akins.

No additional information is being released at this time, Lysek added.

His family is invited to share more details about his life by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

