Jason Gonzalez, 25, and Garfield McLean Jr., 30, both of Allentown, were charged with felony criminal homicide, felony conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and felony person not to possess a firearm, authorities said. Gonzalez also faces a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person after a second man standing beside Colon was nearly struck.

Both were arrested less than two hours after the killing and remain in Lehigh County Jail without bail. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, in Lehigh County Central Court.

The shooting happened at 5:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, in the 100 block of North 8th Street. Police found Colon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway of an apartment building. His death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives used city surveillance cameras and Flock Safety license plate readers to track a 2001 silver Honda Accord registered to Gonzalez. Video showed Gonzalez leaving the car and running toward the scene just before the shooting, then returning immediately after. McLean was identified as the driver who fled with him.

The vehicle was stopped on the 8th Street Bridge at 7:12 p.m. Both men were inside along with a woman and her 1-year-old child. Police recovered a 9mm handgun with one live round, consistent with the weapon used. The woman and child were released and not charged.

Both Gonzalez and McLean have prior felony convictions prohibiting them from owning or possessing firearms.

The investigation is ongoing under Allentown Police Detective Ariel Vidal and Lehigh County Homicide Task Force Detective Kevin Mriss.

