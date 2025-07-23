Jack A. Henriquez, 79, died at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22, at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, the office announced.

He suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries in a motor vehicle collision that happened around 7 p.m. on Friday, July 11, near Broadway and Springhouse Road, officials said.

Henriquez had been driving one of the two vehicles involved in the crash. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

The South Whitehall Township Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate.

