Imanol Caraballo, 23, is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, and other related offenses for the crash that killed Christopher Stocker, 44, and Luz Daneza Ruiz Acosta, 43, both of Allentown.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2023, in the 300 block of Hamilton Street, where Caraballo fled after striking the pair, police said.

A silver sedan with a smashed windshield and dented hood was later found nearby on Walnut Street, where Caraballo was identified as the driver. Blood tests revealed he had THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in his system at the time.

Luz was a mother of two girls with a grandchild on the way, as Daily Voice previously reported. Her fiancé, Christopher, was a father of two boys and was excited to become a stepgrandfather, according to his social media.

Caraballo was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 16, and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2, 2025.

