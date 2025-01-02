Hundreds Of Snow Geese Found Dead In Greater Allentown Area, Avian Flu Suspected

The deceased geese were recovered from sites in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County, and Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The agency encourages anyone encountering sick or dead wild birds to report them by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD, emailing pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov, or submitting details online at pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.

Reports of sick or dead domestic birds should be directed to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852.

Those who have had contact with sick or dead birds and are feeling unwell should immediately consult their primary care physician or contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 877-724-3258.

Waterfowl hunters are advised to take precautions while handling and dressing birds during the remaining hunting season. While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) poses low risk to the public, it primarily impacts animal health.

The public is reminded not to handle wildlife that is sick or showing signs of illness and instead report such sightings to the Game Commission.

