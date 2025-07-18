Homicide Investigation: Man Found Dead In Field, Lehigh County Coroner Says

The man—identified only as a 37-year-old John Doe—was discovered in a fielded area on the 1400 block of Gaskill Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:24 a.m., according to Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

An autopsy is being conducted at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensics Center to determine the cause of death, Buglio said in a release.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details will be released until the autopsy is complete and the investigation warrants it, Buglio added.

Multiple agencies are involved in the case, including the Salisbury Township Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit.

