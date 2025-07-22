Homicide: 22-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead Inside Allentown Home, Coroner Says

The deadly shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 700 block of W. Turner Street in Lehigh County, according to a release from Coroner Daniel Buglio.

She was pronounced dead at 6:06 a.m. inside the residence, and her death has been ruled a homicide, Buglio said. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Forensics Center.

Although she has been positively identified and next of kin have been notified, officials are withholding her name to allow the family time to grieve in private, the coroner said.

The Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting. The case remains active and ongoing.

