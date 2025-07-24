'Her Name Will Not Be Forgotten': Best Friend Remembers Jerkera Battle, 22, Killed In Allentown

Jerkera B. Battle, a Bethlehem native and Liberty High School graduate, was found shot in the head on Tuesday, July 22, inside her home in the 700 block of W. Turner Street, as Daily Voice previously reported. Her ex-boyfriend, Adam Makowka, 27, has been charged with criminal homicide and is awaiting extradition to face charges in Lehigh County, authorities said.

Now, Battle’s best friend is speaking out.

'13 Years Of Non-Stop Laughter'

Rachel Johnson says she met Battle in the third grade. Since then, the two were inseparable.

“We didn’t play with guns and flaunt money,” Rachel told Daily Voice. “We just wanted us and our dogs.”

Battle was known around the community for her compassion, her laughter, and her dog Hope — whom she trained herself. She was always out walking with Hope, often joined by Rachel and her own dog on hikes and trails.

“She was very well known. Very happy. She talked to everyone,” Rachel said. “She was kind and always willing to share what she had for someone, even if it was her last.”

“She was a normal girl.”

'She Was Better At Being A Mom Than She Knew'

Battle had one son, Noah, who was born three months ago, Rachel said.

“She thought Noah would be one of her biggest struggles and she was very scared to have him,” Rachel shared. “But she still couldn’t wait for him to come. Once he was here, Noah was all she could talk about.”

“She was better at being a mom than she knew.”

Jerkera had changed her Facebook profile photo in March to an ultrasound image of Noah — a throwback from her pregnancy, Rachel confirmed.

'Her Name Will Live On'

The sudden loss has devastated those who knew her best.

“Going from talking to someone every day for 13 years to getting it cut short will never be easy,” Rachel said. “I pray justice is served the way it’s meant to be.”

“Her name will not be forgotten and will live on through me and those who love her.”

