Guns, Fentanyl, Ecstasy Seized In Allentown Raid, 4 Arrested: Police

A major drug and gun bust in Allentown led to four arrests after police raided a home packed with illegal narcotics and high-powered weapons, authorities announced on Thursday, May 8.

The weapons siezed

 Photo Credit: Allentown PD
Allentown Police Vice, Emergency Response Team, and Patrol officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Gordon Street at approximately 6 a.m., according to Captain Daniel Gross. Inside, officers found Ricky Schlott, Felix Luna, Raymond Rodriguez, and Arianna Abreu.

Police say they recovered a stolen handgun, two assault-style rifles, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun, firearm parts, loaded magazines, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, drug packaging materials, a scale, and U.S. currency.

As a result, the following people were arrested:

Raymond Rodriguez, 25, of Allentown, was charged with:

  • Four counts of Persons Not To Possess Firearms.
  • Possession With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.
  • Conspiracy To Possess With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.
  • Possession Of Illegal Narcotics.
  • Resisting Arrest.
  • Possession Of Instruments Of Crime.
  • Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ricky Schlott, 43, of Allentown, was charged with:

  • Two counts of Possession With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.
  • Two counts of Possession Of Illegal Narcotics.
  • Receiving Stolen Firearm.
  • Persons Not To Possess Firearms.
  • Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

Felix Luna, 35, of Allentown, was charged with:

  • Persons Not To Possess Firearms.
  • Receiving Stolen Firearm.

Arianna Abreu, 21, of Allentown, was charged with:

  • Possession With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.
  • Conspiracy To Possess With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.
  • Possession Of Illegal Narcotics.
  • Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

Court dates and details were not immediately available. 

