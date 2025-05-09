Guns, Fentanyl, Ecstasy Seized In Allentown Raid, 4 Arrested: Police

Allentown Police Vice, Emergency Response Team, and Patrol officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Gordon Street at approximately 6 a.m., according to Captain Daniel Gross. Inside, officers found Ricky Schlott, Felix Luna, Raymond Rodriguez, and Arianna Abreu.
Police say they recovered a stolen handgun, two assault-style rifles, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun, firearm parts, loaded magazines, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, drug packaging materials, a scale, and U.S. currency.
As a result, the following people were arrested:
Raymond Rodriguez, 25, of Allentown, was charged with:
- Four counts of Persons Not To Possess Firearms.
- Possession With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.
- Conspiracy To Possess With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.
- Possession Of Illegal Narcotics.
- Resisting Arrest.
- Possession Of Instruments Of Crime.
- Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.
Ricky Schlott, 43, of Allentown, was charged with:
- Two counts of Possession With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.
- Two counts of Possession Of Illegal Narcotics.
- Receiving Stolen Firearm.
- Persons Not To Possess Firearms.
- Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.
Felix Luna, 35, of Allentown, was charged with:
- Persons Not To Possess Firearms.
- Receiving Stolen Firearm.
Arianna Abreu, 21, of Allentown, was charged with:
- Possession With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.
- Conspiracy To Possess With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.
- Possession Of Illegal Narcotics.
- Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.
Court dates and details were not immediately available.
