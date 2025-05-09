Guns, Fentanyl, Ecstasy Seized In Allentown Raid, 4 Arrested: Police

Allentown Police Vice, Emergency Response Team, and Patrol officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Gordon Street at approximately 6 a.m., according to Captain Daniel Gross. Inside, officers found Ricky Schlott, Felix Luna, Raymond Rodriguez, and Arianna Abreu.

Police say they recovered a stolen handgun, two assault-style rifles, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun, firearm parts, loaded magazines, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, drug packaging materials, a scale, and U.S. currency.

As a result, the following people were arrested:

Raymond Rodriguez, 25, of Allentown, was charged with:

Four counts of Persons Not To Possess Firearms.

Possession With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.

Conspiracy To Possess With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.

Possession Of Illegal Narcotics.

Resisting Arrest.

Possession Of Instruments Of Crime.

Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ricky Schlott, 43, of Allentown, was charged with:

Two counts of Possession With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.

Two counts of Possession Of Illegal Narcotics.

Receiving Stolen Firearm.

Persons Not To Possess Firearms.

Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

Felix Luna, 35, of Allentown, was charged with:

Persons Not To Possess Firearms.

Receiving Stolen Firearm.

Arianna Abreu, 21, of Allentown, was charged with:

Possession With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.

Conspiracy To Possess With Intent To Deliver Illegal Narcotics.

Possession Of Illegal Narcotics.

Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

Court dates and details were not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.