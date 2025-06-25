Fair 90°

Gina Marie Chroust, 32, Dies On Allentown Sidewalk

A 32-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Allentown, authorities announced on Wednesday, June 25.

Gina Marie Chroust, of Nazareth, was discovered near the 700 block of Brush Street and pronounced dead at the scene at 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, but the cause of death remains pending the results of toxicology tests, officials said.

Allentown Police are assisting in the investigation, the release states.

Public records show Chroust graduated from Nazareth Area High School in 2011. Additional background on her life was not immediately available.

Her family is invited to share photos, funeral, fundraiser details, or additional information by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Earlier in June, Ayden Scharper, 19, also was found dead on an Allentown sidewalk. Click here to read our report on his sudden passing.

