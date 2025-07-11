Gina Alvarez Dela Cruz, 42, of Stroudsburg, was killed on Monday, June 30, when the minivan she was riding in was struck head-on by another vehicle that crossed the median on Route 13 in Accomack County, Virginia.

The crash, which happened near Parks Road around 12:30 p.m., also left nine people injured — including Gina’s husband, four children, and in-laws, Virginia State Police said.

Gina was a passenger in the front seat when a southbound Subaru Impreza slammed into their Toyota minivan. Her husband, 43-year-old Leobert Dela Cruz, was seriously injured, and their four children — ages 3 to 17 — remain hospitalized, along with her mother- and father-in-law.

Three of the victims had to be airlifted to trauma centers.

The family was returning home from vacation when the tragedy struck, friends wrote on a GoFundMe campaign to assist them with medical and funeral expenses.

“Anyone who knew Gina knew that she had an amazing smile and personality,” organizer Amy Reilly said.

“This family is going to be facing many obstacles in the coming weeks and months and it would be great if we could come together as a community to help alleviate some of the burdens.”

Those interested in supporting the Dela Cruz family can donate via GoFundMe here.

