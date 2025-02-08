NULL 28°

Fundraiser Launched For Ivan Diaz Jr.'s Grieving Family

The family of Ivan “Buddha” Diaz Jr., the 32-year-old father killed in a shooting outside an Allentown nightclub, is struggling to navigate life without him—and the community is rallying behind them.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Help Ivan's Family After Tragic Loss"/Coralis Salazar
Photo Credit: Allentown PD
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Police Department
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $21,000 to support Diaz’s wife, Eliana, and their two children, Everlie and Mateo, as they face mounting expenses following his tragic death.

A Devoted Father and Husband Lost Too Soon

Diaz, of Lower Macungie Township, was killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 2 outside the BKK Lounge on Union Boulevard. Investigators say a dispute inside the club escalated into gunfire in the parking lot. Diaz was one of four people shot—three others survived.

Described as a selfless provider and protector, Diaz was the heart of his family’s world, according to the fundraiser organizer, Coralis Salazar. His sudden loss has left Eliana, Everlie, and Mateo not only grieving but also facing significant financial hardships.

“The grief they are experiencing is overwhelming,” Salazar wrote. “With the loss of Ivan, there are also significant financial challenges ahead—funeral costs, living expenses, and the emotional toll this has on his family are just a few of the burdens they now carry.”

Community Steps Up To Help

The fundraiser has seen nearly 200 donations, with contributions from friends, family, and even strangers touched by the tragedy.

Donations will go toward covering funeral expenses and helping the Diaz family with daily living costs as they begin to heal.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will make a difference,” Salazar wrote. “Your support—whether financial, emotional, or through your prayers—means the world to them during this heartbreaking time.”

Two Men Charged In Diaz’s Murder

David Isaiah Rivera, 26, and Pedro Junior Paulino, 35, have been charged with criminal homicide and multiple other felonies in connection with the shooting. Authorities say both men opened fire after a fight inside the club escalated outside.

Rivera was arrested within 12 hours of the shooting, while Paulino surrendered to police on Feb. 8.

How To Help

Those who wish to donate to support Diaz’s family can do so through the official GoFundMe page.

