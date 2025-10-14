Francis “Frank” Anonia, 44, of Allentown, was charged on Oct. 14, 2024, with five felony counts each of intercept communications and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as nine misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy. He remains free after posting $50,000 bail.

The charges stem from an April 2021 incident at Parkland High School, 2700 North Cedar Crest Boulevard, where investigators say Anonia used his cellphone to record a then-18-year-old student changing clothes in an auditorium dressing room. Five videos and screenshots were recovered from the phone, according to court documents.

The phone was first seized in February 2023 during an investigation into Anonia’s fiancé, William Marshall, a former Parkland student. Marshall pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material and was sentenced in January 2024. Anonia never retrieved his phone from police custody and later agreed to abandon it, investigators said. A court order authorized the phone’s search in May 2024, leading to the discovery of the recordings.

At a hearing before Judge Robert L. Steinberg on Monday, Oct. 13, Lehigh County DA Detective Gregg Dietz testified about how the videos and images were uncovered, as well as other possible criminal investigations involving Anonia. On cross-examination, Dietz confirmed reports from former students who accused Anonia of inappropriate behavior over more than a decade, including alleged incidents overseas and a claim that he failed to report sexual abuse he witnessed by another individual later convicted in a separate county.

The controversy sparked outrage in the community last year, with Parkland parents confronting the school board over what they called a lack of transparency after Anonia’s arrest. “Allowing Anonia, Marshall, and [former Parkland teacher Christian] Willman into the school district is unacceptable, irresponsible behavior that needs to stop immediately,” one parent said at the October 2024 board meeting.

Anonia had been hired by Parkland in 2007 and was appointed Director of Visual and Performing Arts in October 2021. The district placed him on administrative leave after the allegations surfaced and later accepted his resignation.

Judge Steinberg has scheduled Anonia’s trial for Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

