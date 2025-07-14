Overcast 77°

Fiery Crash With Tractor Trailer Kills Lansford Woman, 36, On Route 309: Lehigh County Coroner

A Lansford woman was killed in a fiery overnight crash involving a tractor trailer in Lehigh County, the coroner announced on Monday, July 14.

Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center

Jillian Pikora
The 36-year-old was driving a vehicle that collided with another car and a tractor trailer on Route 309 near Mountain Road in Lynn Township around 1:04 a.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensic Center to determine the cause of death.

While the woman’s identity has been confirmed and her family notified, her name is being withheld until the autopsy is complete to allow her relatives time to grieve privately, the coroner said.

The Pennsylvania State Police–Fogelsville Barracks, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office are all investigating the deadly crash.

