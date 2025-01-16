Noose Found On Black Allentown City Worker’s Desk; FBI Joins Investigation

The worker had been part of a complaint alleging discrimination and hostile work conditions for minority employees at Allentown City Hall. The discovery of the noose has intensified concerns and prompted the involvement of federal authorities.

Mayor Matt Tuerk has not responded to a request for comment but previously said he is committed to a thorough investigation. "I cannot comment on ongoing investigations," Tuerk stated in a prior release.

Tensions surrounding allegations of discrimination at City Hall have been building. The Allentown City Council recently sued Mayor Tuerk, accusing him of obstructing their investigation into claims of racism and discrimination involving city employees.

The FBI’s involvement reflects the seriousness of the case as investigators work to determine whether the incident constitutes a hate crime or other federal violations.

This is a developing story.

You can view the Wednesday, Jan. 15 meeting here.

