Fatal Poconos Party Gunfight Tied To Venezuelan Drug Ring, Suspects Identified: Police

The two men who suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds were identified as Johangel Farfan, 23, and Isaat Ozuna, 25, both from Venezuela. Two other individuals arrested at the scene of a nearby burglary attempt were named as Victor Caldera-Malpica, 25, and Angel Paez-Seguera, 34, also from Venezuela.

Investigators also revealed the identities of three women found deceased inside the Clover Road residence: Heymar Padilla-Moyetones, 24; Yanny Suarez-Rodriguez, 21; and Fraimar Vita-Grimar, 21, all of Venezuela.

Drugs, Weapons Found At The Scene

Search warrants executed at the residence uncovered multiple firearms, ammunition, and evidence of an intense gunfight, police said. Additionally, officers seized controlled substances and drug paraphernalia consistent with open drug sales.

Four of the suspects, including one deceased individual, have been tied to drug trafficking:

Heymar Padilla-Moyetones, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, is being held without bail.

Yanny Suarez-Rodriguez, also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, is jailed without bail.

Fraimar Vita-Grimar, implicated in a similar Coolbaugh Township shooting in May 2024, faces identical charges and is also jailed without bail.

Johangel Farfan, facing the same charges, has a warrant issued for his arrest.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are still working to confirm the identity of a male victim found deceased at the scene. They believe the incident escalated during a party at the rental property, which led to a violent gunfight.

Police are continuing to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

