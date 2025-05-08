Elijah Patterson, now 19, was convicted in March of First-Degree Murder, Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan.

Tracy, a William Allen High School sophomore and junior varsity football player, was gunned down at Stevens’ Park on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. He was pronounced dead at the scene with three gunshot wounds — one to the face and two to the back — the coroner ruled.

Prosecutors said Patterson dared Tracy to eat a discarded cake off a picnic table in exchange for a bag of chips. When Tracy ate the cake and didn’t get the chips, a fight broke out. Tracy grabbed a box cutter, but while sitting down, Patterson shot him in the face. Then he fired twice more into Tracy’s back as he lay on the ground.

Surveillance video captured the confrontation and shooting. Patterson was arrested the next day at a home in the 400 block of Tilghman Street.

Because Patterson was 16 at the time of the killing, he faced a mandatory minimum of 35 years in prison. Judge James T. Anthony handed down the sentence during a hearing on Wednesday, May 7.

The case was investigated by Allentown Police Detective Joshua Baker and Sgt. Stephen Fiorillo, with help from the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force. It was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeffrey D. Burd and Deputy District Attorney Tadd J. Turczyn.

Tracy was remembered as “full of life” by family and friends, who launched a GoFundMe to help cover his funeral costs.

