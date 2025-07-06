Driver Shot Dead During Early Morning Road Rage Allentown Altercation: DA

The altercation happened between two drivers around 3:37 a.m. on Sunday at 5th and Hamilton streets in Allentown, according to the DA’s release. Authorities say the dispute began as both vehicles — a silver Audi and a dark-colored Toyota Prius — were traveling west on the 400 block of West Hamilton Street.

As they crossed 5th Street, the Audi reportedly forced the Prius to the curb, then stopped. The driver of the Audi exited the car and approached the Prius with a metal bat resembling those used in baseball training. He swung the bat at the Prius, striking the driver’s side door.

The driver of the Prius then fired a single round from a 9mm handgun, hitting the Audi driver once, investigators said. The shooter remained on scene and called 911 roughly one and a half blocks from where the incident took place. Police recovered a legally owned 9mm handgun from him.

Emergency crews rushed the wounded man to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 4:51 a.m. by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. His death has been ruled a homicide caused by gunshot injuries, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, July 7. The man’s name is being withheld pending the autopsy’s completion to allow his family time to grieve.

The driver of the Prius was taken into investigative detention. No charges have been filed, and his name is being withheld. A second passenger in the Audi was uninjured and remained at the scene.

This case remains under investigation by Allentown Police Detective Sergeant Damian Murray, Detective Jonathan Manning, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

