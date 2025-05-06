Driver Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash: Lehigh Coroner

The driver was identified as Raymond Perez of Tresckow, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

He was operating a vehicle that collided with another along the 1000 block of North Church Street in Hazle Township at approximately 12:46 p.m. on Monday, May 5.

Perez was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The coroner determined his cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The Pennsylvania State Police–Hazleton is continuing to investigate.

