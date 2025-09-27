Driver Killed After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Allentown: Coroner

The crash happened at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Quebec Street around 5:04 a.m., authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:04 a.m. from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner. His death was ruled accidental.

The driver has been identified and next of kin have been notified, but his name will not be released to allow his family to grieve privately, officials said.

The Allentown Police Department is investigating the crash alongside the coroner’s office.

