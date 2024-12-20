Dimitrius Bashir Campbell, 24, of Allentown, pleaded guilty on Oct. 18, 2024, to attempted third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit homicide, both first-degree felonies, according to the DA.

At a sentencing hearing on Dec. 16, Campbell was ordered to serve 15 to 30 years behind bars by Judge Robert L. Steinberg.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue on Dec. 30, 2023, and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, investigators said. Both victims survived.

Campbell and another man, who has not been charged, were seen fleeing the area. Officers later found Campbell hiding in a nearby yard with a gun that had no serial number.

Testimony at the hearing confirmed Campbell's gang affiliation, authorities said.

The case was investigated by Allentown Police Detective Samson Wega and the James B. Martin Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bethany S. Zampogna.

