Luis Leon, an 82-year-old Chilean national, was never deported to Guatemala, never arrested, and has no record of any green card appointment in Philadelphia on the day in question, according to DHS officials.

“ICE never arrested or deported Luis Leon to Guatemala. Nor does ICE ‘disappear’ people—this is a categorical lie,” said Assistant Secretary McLaughlin.

The Morning Call had published a report on Sunday, July 20, claiming Leon was taken by ICE while attending a green card appointment in Philadelphia. The story sparked outrage and was widely shared by progressive outlets, including Occupy Democrats and The Other 98%, portraying Leon as a torture survivor and legal resident who was secretly funneled through a detention center and “abandoned” in Guatemala.

According to DHS, that narrative is riddled with falsehoods.

ICE records show Leon last entered the U.S. in 2015 under the Visa Waiver Program from Chile. There is no documentation of him seeking a green card in 2025, and no deportation to Guatemala has occurred. The Guatemalan Institute of Migration confirmed it has not received anyone matching Leon’s identity.

The media reports also cited an unidentified woman posing as an immigration lawyer who allegedly told Leon’s family he had died in ICE custody. DHS dismissed this as part of a broader hoax designed to discredit federal agents.

“This was a hoax peddled by the media who rushed to press without pausing to corroborate the facts with DHS. This was journalistic malpractice,” McLaughlin said.

Outlets such as Occupy Democrats claimed Leon was found alive in a Guatemalan hospital after collapsing from untreated diabetes and hypertension, though DHS firmly denies he was ever in custody or deported.

Officials emphasized that false reports like these are dangerous, especially amid an 830% increase in assaults against ICE agents.

This story is developing as media outlets assess the Department’s rebuttal. Check back for possible updates on this case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.