Dharmikkumar Sutariya, 25, of Scranton, is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly posing as a “courier” to defraud a 68-year-old Upper Milford Township woman, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan said in a release.

Sutariya has been charged with two counts of Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Felony Theft by Deception – False Impression, and Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. He remains in custody in Luzerne County.

According to investigators, the scam began in January 2025 when the victim received a computer notification claiming her bank account had been used to purchase \$18,000 worth of pornography. Embarrassed, she followed instructions from a caller posing as a federal trade commission agent, who told her the account had been compromised.

The scammer directed her to withdraw her money, convert it into gold bars, and hand them to supposed “couriers” for safekeeping. Between February and May, she complied.

On May 13, 2025, Sutariya allegedly arrived at her home posing as one of the couriers and collected two gold bars valued at more than $215,000. Authorities say the victim’s total losses now exceed \$3 million.

The case was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Francis J. Vanore and Kingston Borough Detective John Anthony and will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Ramma R. Mineo, who oversees the Elder Abuse Task Force.

Officials are warning residents, especially seniors, that banks and financial institutions will never ask for account information, passwords, or payments in gold, jewels, gift cards, or cryptocurrency over the phone or online.

