David Isaiah Rivera, of Allentown, was arrested less than 12 hours after the shooting and is charged with Criminal Homicide, three counts of Attempted Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan.

Rivera was arraigned on Feb. 2 before District Judge David M. Howells Jr. and is being held in Lehigh County Jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 10 in Lehigh County Central Court.

Deadly Shooting at BKK Lounge

Allentown police were called to the BKK Lounge on the 1500 block of Union Boulevard around 4 a.m. on Feb. 2 for reports of multiple people shot outside the club.

Officers found four victims, including 32-year-old Ivan Diaz Jr., who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Diaz, of Lower Macungie Township, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. His death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner.

The three other victims—a man shot in the torso, a man shot in the upper thigh/hip, a woman shot in both legs, and another man shot in the foot—were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigation and Arrest

Surveillance footage captured the shooting, showing Rivera pulling a handgun from his sweatshirt pocket and opening fire. Investigators found two different caliber shell casings at the scene and identified Rivera through his clothing, tattoos, and license plate reader data.

Authorities said the violence stemmed from an argument inside the club that security attempted to break up. The dispute continued into the parking lot before gunfire erupted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allentown police detectives at 610-437-7721 or submit anonymous tips via the Tip411 App.

