NULL 28°

SHARE

David Rivera Charged In Ivan Diaz Jr.'s Allentown Murder

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting outside an after-hours club in Allentown that left one man dead and three others injured, authorities announced.

Allentown police

Allentown police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Police Department
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office.&nbsp;

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

David Isaiah Rivera, of Allentown, was arrested less than 12 hours after the shooting and is charged with Criminal Homicide, three counts of Attempted Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan.

Rivera was arraigned on Feb. 2 before District Judge David M. Howells Jr. and is being held in Lehigh County Jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 10 in Lehigh County Central Court.

Deadly Shooting at BKK Lounge

Allentown police were called to the BKK Lounge on the 1500 block of Union Boulevard around 4 a.m. on Feb. 2 for reports of multiple people shot outside the club.

Officers found four victims, including 32-year-old Ivan Diaz Jr., who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Diaz, of Lower Macungie Township, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. His death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner.

The three other victims—a man shot in the torso, a man shot in the upper thigh/hip, a woman shot in both legs, and another man shot in the foot—were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigation and Arrest

Surveillance footage captured the shooting, showing Rivera pulling a handgun from his sweatshirt pocket and opening fire. Investigators found two different caliber shell casings at the scene and identified Rivera through his clothing, tattoos, and license plate reader data.

Authorities said the violence stemmed from an argument inside the club that security attempted to break up. The dispute continued into the parking lot before gunfire erupted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allentown police detectives at 610-437-7721 or submit anonymous tips via the Tip411 App.

to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE