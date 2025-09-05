Partly Cloudy 72°

Coroner Seeks Family Of John B. Malehorn

A Frackville man died after a fall, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is seeking his family for final arrangements, officials announced on Friday, Sept. 5.

Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center

Jillian Pikora
John B. Malehorn, 62, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at 9:19 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The cause of death was complications from injuries sustained in a fall, and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensic Center is asking the public for help locating Malehorn’s family or next-of-kin. Anyone with information is urged to contact the office at 610-782-3426 or via email at [email protected].

