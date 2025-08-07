Abviud Carvajal, an Allentown patrolman, is charged with Felony Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon and Misdemeanor Simple Assault, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Carvajal surrendered and was released on $25,000 unsecured bail following his preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Todd Heffelfinger. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

Suspect Was Surrendering, Video Shows

The charges stem from an incident on Tuesday, July 23, after a vehicle pursuit that began in Allentown and ended at North 13th and West Pennsylvania streets in Whitehall Township, police said.

The suspect, identified as Thomas Kravitz Jr., had allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a gun earlier that evening. Officers located his truck and began surveillance, eventually attempting a traffic stop when Kravitz arrived near the victim’s home. He fled and struck a police vehicle during the chase.

The pursuit ended in a crash. Body camera footage reviewed by investigators showed Kravitz standing behind his disabled truck with his hands raised in surrender, lit by spotlights and flashlights, according to the affidavit.

For approximately four seconds, Carvajal had a clear view of Kravitz, whose hands were empty and overhead. Despite that, Carvajal allegedly struck him in the face with the muzzle of his department-issued firearm, knocking him to the ground and causing a laceration to his head.

Both Men Face Charges

Kravitz was treated at a hospital for his injuries and then arrested. He remains in Lehigh County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing on felony and misdemeanor charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, fleeing police, and causing an injury crash while unlicensed.

Police later recovered a loaded .22-caliber handgun nearby, which they believe Kravitz discarded during the chase.

This investigation was led by Capt. Stephen Milkovits and conducted with the cooperation of Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca. The footage from the incident will not be released to preserve Carvajal’s right to a fair trial.

