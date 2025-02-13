Colton Kenneth Nace, 35, of Allentown, was taken into custody after search warrants were served at two homes on Hanover Avenue and Hall Street, authorities said.

Investigators seized approximately 15.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 270 grams of methamphetamine powder, three pounds of marijuana, 20 grams of fentanyl, 45 methamphetamine pills, 34 MDMA pills, more than $7,000 in cash, a semi-automatic handgun, and drug-packaging materials from the Hall Street home, according to the release.

Nace is charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl); four counts of simple possession; person not to possess a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia; and criminal use of a communications facility, authorities said.

This is not Nace’s first run-in with law enforcement. In 2019, he was arrested for manufacturing more than 500,000 Ecstasy pills and possessing fentanyl to create counterfeit oxycodone pills, according to former Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Nace admitted to producing 5,000 Ecstasy pills weekly for two years, valued at over $1 million on the street. During that raid, authorities seized a stolen handgun, a commercial pill press, and multiple pounds of drugs. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, according to Lehigh County court records.

The latest bust was part of the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) initiative, involving the Allentown Police Department and the Lehigh County Drug Task Force. Officers participating included Detective Ryan Murray and Allentown Police Detectives Jared Bulger and Robert Busch.

Nace remains in custody awaiting arraignment, authorities said.

