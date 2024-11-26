Christopher Diaz, 35, was charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, and multiple vehicle code violations after two separate pursuits, according to state police.

The first incident began around 10:11 a.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple equipment violations and erratic driving in Franklin Township, PSP said. The driver, later identified as Diaz, refused to stop, prompting a pursuit that was terminated as the vehicle entered Jim Thorpe Borough due to safety concerns.

Just over 30 minutes later, at approximately 10:45 a.m., troopers spotted the same vehicle and initiated another traffic stop, authorities said. Diaz fled again, reaching high speeds and overtaking cars in no-passing zones. Spike strips were deployed successfully, but the vehicle continued traveling, police said.

During the chase, a PSP vehicle attempting to avoid the spike strips lost control and struck three stopped vehicles not involved in the pursuit. No major injuries were reported, and troopers provided aid to the occupants, according to the release.

The chase ended when Diaz's vehicle became disabled, and he was taken into custody without further incident. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Kissner and remanded to the Carbon County Correctional Facility.

