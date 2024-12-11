Hector Garcia Gomez, 46, was shot multiple times in the torso in the parking lot of Loco Hot Deals at 1155 MacArthur Road, Whitehall Township, around 6:03 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, according to the Whitehall Township Police Department and Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Garcia Gomez was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m., authorities said. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner.

The Charges

Christian Martinez-Ramos, 35, of Allentown, has been charged with Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault – Knowingly or Recklessly Extreme Indifference, both felonies of the first degree. He also faces misdemeanor charges of Possess Instruments of Crime/Weapon, Criminal Mischief – Tampering with Property, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, officials said.

Martinez-Ramos was arraigned on Dec. 11 and is being held at Lehigh County Jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 17, court records show.

The Crime

Surveillance footage showed Garcia Gomez arriving at the store with his wife, who remained in their vehicle, police said. After Garcia Gomez exited the store and began entering his car, Martinez-Ramos’ vehicle pulled up behind him, and multiple gunshots were fired from inside the suspect’s car, authorities said.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, but a license plate reader identified it as belonging to a different vehicle owned by Martinez-Ramos, investigators said.

The investigation revealed a prior conflict between Martinez-Ramos and Garcia Gomez, which escalated into two physical fights and threats made via text messages and phone calls, authorities said.

Text messages between Martinez-Ramos and an associate included plans to "burn the car and tell the owner it was reported stolen," approximately 30 minutes after the shooting, police said. Martinez-Ramos later admitted to the shooting, stating he used a Glock 19 registered to him, according to the affidavit.

Additional details from the affidavit outline a series of events leading up to the shooting. Surveillance footage shows the suspect vehicle, a light-colored Honda Civic with unique features, entering the parking lot at 5:56 p.m. The vehicle’s registration, linked to Martinez-Ramos, had been tampered with, according to investigators.

Police also documented previous altercations, including a December 4 fight between Martinez-Ramos and Garcia Gomez at an AutoZone. Witnesses reported Martinez-Ramos instructed someone to retrieve a gun during that dispute.

The investigation is ongoing, led by Whitehall Police Detective Lindsay Yetter and Lehigh County Homicide Task Force Detectives James Bruchak, Timothy Salgado, and Amaury Almonte. Senior Deputy District Attorney James A. Augustine is prosecuting the case.

The Fundraiser

Garcia Gomez’s son, Hector Yaddiel, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with expenses following his father’s death. In the fundraiser, Yaddiel describes the heartbreak of losing his father, who was known to many as "Saby" or "Garcia the mechanic."

"I know many don’t realize that I am an only child, and now I am left alone because my father’s life was taken," Yaddiel wrote. "Through this platform, I ask for the help of each of you. I hope for your cooperation and will be eternally grateful."

The fundraiser is organized in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, and includes a heartfelt message quoting Romans 12:15: "Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn."

Those wishing to support the family can donate through the GoFundMe page by clicking here.

