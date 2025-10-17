Charges Withdrawn Against Former Allentown Vice Officer Jason Krasley In 2019 Drug Bust Theft

Jason Michael Krasley, 47, was originally charged in January with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and tampering with physical evidence. Prosecutors said he pocketed $5,500 from a stash of $16,000 seized during a cocaine trafficking bust at the Washington Barbershop on Hamilton Street.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, officers found the money hidden in a ceiling at the shop, which investigators said was being used as a front for drug dealing. A photograph of the original inventory form showed $16,000 was collected, but a second receipt later submitted by Krasley listed only $10,500. Prosecutors alleged he took the difference.

Krasley surrendered in November 2024 and was released on $100,000 unsecured bail. On Friday, the DA’s office confirmed all charges were withdrawn during a hearing before Judge Thomas M. Caffrey. The decision was made at the discretion of prosecutors. No further comment was provided.

Krasley still faces felony charges in a separate sexual servitude case, in which he and Allentown Police Sergeant Evan Weaver are accused of abusing the same victim over several years. That case has since been transferred to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office due to a potential conflict of interest.

