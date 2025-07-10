Carlos Oyola-Gonzalez, 44, who is homeless, was charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide, Felony Aggravated Assault (2 counts), and Simple Assault (2 counts) after he allegedly shot the man during a dispute at a Park Street apartment on Monday, June 30 at 4:42 p.m., police said.

Responding officers found the victim “bleeding from his face” on the sidewalk near West Allen and North Morris streets. Allentown EMS rushed him to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where he was intubated due to the severity of his injuries.

Authorities followed a trail of blood from the victim to a residence in the 500 block of Park Street. Inside, they discovered a bullet hole in the door, blood on the floor, and signs that the home had been ransacked, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Surveillance video and eyewitnesses helped investigators piece together what happened. A neighbor reported hearing gunfire and seeing two men in the backyard moments before the victim stumbled away, bleeding. Another witness who had been inside the apartment said she left after a dispute between the victim and a man she knew only as “Macho.” When she returned, the victim had been shot, and “Macho” was gone.

Police later identified “Macho” as Oyola-Gonzalez. When the victim regained consciousness, he confirmed Oyola-Gonzalez was the shooter and positively identified him from a photo, detectives said.

The affidavit includes a handwritten note stating, “the defendant shot the victim in the face, attempting to kill him.”

Oyola-Gonzalez was arraigned Tuesday night before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Manescu. Due to his lack of a permanent address and the violent nature of the crime, bail was denied.

He is being held in Lehigh County Jail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Monday, July 14.

In a separate case, Oyola-Gonzalez is also facing charges for Possession of Controlled Substances, Tampering With Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest. Bail for those charges is set at $20,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Allentown detectives at 610-437-7721 or submit anonymous tips via Tip411 through the department's Facebook page or website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.