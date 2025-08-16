Carla A. Bartell, 59, was sentenced to 16 months to seven years in prison for four counts of driving under the influence, two drug offenses, and two traffic violations, according to the DA. Her sentence, imposed by Judge Dennis Reinaker on Sunday, Aug. 4, will run consecutively to a separate 18-month sentence for a parole violation tied to a prior DUI in Lehigh County.

This marks Bartell’s third DUI in the past 10 years and her sixth overall. She was previously convicted of DUI in Lehigh County in 2012, 2013, 2016, and 2019, as well as in Carbon County in 2014.

The most recent case began on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, when Manheim Township police pulled Bartell over along eastbound Route 30 near Route 222. Officers said her white vehicle had crossed lane markings multiple times and straddled the dashed line.

Police reported smelling alcohol and marijuana inside her car. Bartell admitted to drinking two beers earlier, sipping another while driving, and smoking marijuana before and during the drive, according to the release.

She performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and a portable breath test indicated the presence of alcohol. Officers recovered baggies of marijuana, a blunt in the cup holder, a plastic container with marijuana, and a grinder with residue. Police later confirmed the drugs tested positive for marijuana.

Bartell’s car also had an expired registration. She was taken into custody and committed to Lancaster County Prison after charges were filed the same day.

A subsequent blood draw showed both alcohol and THC in her system nearly three hours after the traffic stop. Police said more than 12 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Linardo prosecuted the case. Manheim Township Police Sgt. Randy Nolt filed the charges, and Cpl. Joshua Gay performed the Drug Influence Evaluation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.